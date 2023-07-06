Looking to upsize from a condo to a house? Here’s how many years of income it takes in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

It can take quite a long time to save enough money for those looking to upsize from a condo to a house in Ontario.

New findings released by Point2Homes show it’s “no simple matter in today’s market.”

“As the cost of both apartments and houses kept rising over the last decade, condo owners seeking to make this transition face mounting obstacles and limited options, especially in the big urban hubs,” the real estate company said.

Point2 said it looked at how many years of income would be required to move from a condo to a house in Canada’s largest cities.

In Ontario, findings showed that in many of the province’s largest cities, houses are at least twice the price of condos.

In Richmond Hill, Markham, Oakville, Burlington, Vaughan, Mississauga and Toronto, houses are at least twice the cost.

Richmond Hill has a price discrepancy of 149 per cent, translating to more than 10 years’ worth of earnings, Point2 said.

The difference in pricing in Markham amounts to 8.4 years of earnings, Oakville to 8 years, Burlington to 7.1 years, while for Vaughan and Mississauga, that figure is 6.8 years, Point2 said.

Moving from a condo to a house in Toronto comes with a price difference of around $762,000, or around 9 years of earnings.

Point2 noted that there is “some hope” for those looking to upsize. Windsor and Kingston have price gaps of $135,000 and $115,000 respectively, marking a maximum of two years of income.

To view the full report and see its methodology, click here.