Waterloo police want people to check their phones after uptick in accidental 911 calls

Waterloo regional police are asking people to check their phones as their communications centre has recently seen a “significant increase in 911 accidental dials.”

On Twitter, they put out a request for Android users to familiarize themselves with their phone’s emergency features in an effort to keep emergency lines open.

WRPS Communications Centre is reporting a significant increase in 9-1-1 accidental dials that may be attributed to a recent update on Android devices. Please familiarize yourself with your phone's emergency SOS feature's and help keep our phone lines open for emergencies. pic.twitter.com/ki3CfvbSot — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 5, 2023

The service is not alone in having put out the request as there have also been similar announcements by police in the U.S. and Europe as well.

Last month, police in Guelph, Ont., said they had received 100 accidental 911 dials over a 24-hour period.

The OPP has also issued tweets providing details on how to you can correct the issue on your phone.

ADVISORY: OPP Comm Centres have seen a significant increase in 911 hang-ups. This may be linked to an Android update that turns on Emergency SOS. You could easily dial 911 without knowing. Please, check your phone. Ensure 911 lines are available for life-threatening emergencies. pic.twitter.com/E08xsUji6u — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) May 30, 2023

