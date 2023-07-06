Menu

Canada

Waterloo police want people to check their phones after uptick in accidental 911 calls

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 10:49 am
Waterloo Regional Police are asking people to check their phones as its communications centre has recently seen a "significant increase in 911 accidental dials.".
Waterloo Regional Police are asking people to check their phones as its communications centre has recently seen a “significant increase in 911 accidental dials.”. Getty Images
Waterloo regional police are asking people to check their phones as their communications centre has recently seen a “significant increase in 911 accidental dials.”

On Twitter, they put out a request for Android users to familiarize themselves with their phone’s emergency features in an effort to keep emergency lines open.

The service is not alone in having put out the request as there have also been similar announcements by police in the U.S. and Europe as well.

Last month, police in Guelph, Ont., said they had received 100 accidental 911 dials over a 24-hour period.

The OPP has also issued tweets providing details on how to you can correct the issue on your phone.

Trending Now

— with files from Global News’ Ken Hashizume

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge news911911 callspocket dialButt dialGoogle Android911 accidental callAccidental calls to 911Pocket callsAndroid 911Android update 911 calls
