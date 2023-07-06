Anti-loitering device ‘tested’ outside B.C. SkyTrain station: TransLink

Send this page to someone via email

Commuters are used to lots of sounds around the Main Street SkyTrain station in Vancouver but a small white box, high above an outside wall, has been emitting a new sound.

It was captured on video emitting an extremely high-pitched noise, and is an anti-loitering device, according to TransLink.

“The device was on for a test and it is now off. We will consider its effectiveness but at this time we have no plans to switch it back on,” a TransLink spokesperson told Global News.

2:05 Translink installing noise-reducing devices on SkyTrains

A device like this is called a Mosquito.

Story continues below advertisement

Mosquitos emit high-frequency sounds that make it extremely uncomfortable to be within earshot of the device.

A homeless advocate said the concept of installing an audio box that emits aggressive or annoying sounds is called hostile architecture.

“(It’s) basically intended to make it very unpleasant if you are spending prolonged periods of time there, for example, trying to seek shelter,” said Meenakshi Mannoe of Pivot Legal Society.

On Wednesday night, there were several groups of people gathered outside the station who appeared to be struggling with housing. They declined to speak on camera to Global News but said they were used to hearing music or loud sounds that are directed at the unhoused.

2:07 Expo SkyTrain line upgrades coming

There are a number of anti-loitering sound devices readily available for online purchase. Global News asked some local transit users for their thoughts on TransLink using a device like this.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think people should be able to sit around and hang out and all that, — (it) seems weird,” Finn Everitt said.

“I do not support it at all,” Emily Luba said. “I am curious who came up with the decision to do it.”

TransLink told Global News it is exploring all options to ensure the safety of transit riders and employees. Mannoe said she would like to see another option used.

“Why not treat them with dignity … rather than continually creating hostile architecture?” she said.