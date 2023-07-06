2 people charged after death of Ontario toddler, police call it a ‘tragic incident’

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman have been charged with criminal negligence causing death after a 22-month old child was found dead in an Owen Sound home.

On July 2, Owen Sound Police, along with Grey County Paramedic and Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services, responded to a 9-1-1 call around 10 a.m. regarding a child in need of medical attention.

After arriving at the residence in the city’s west end officers started to perform life-saving measures on the toddler.

Police say the child was taken to to Grey Bruce Regional Health Services but later died.

Following the death a post mortem was done at London Health Sciences Centre.

After a search warrant was executed at the home, police say a 48-year-old man and 39-year-old woman, both residents of Owen Sound, were arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing death.

“As this has been a tragic incident for all persons involved and continues to be an extremely difficult time for family members, there will be no further details provided by police,” police said in a statement.

More to come.