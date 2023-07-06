Halifax looks to make splash with new outdoor pool. Here’s what you need to know

Send this page to someone via email

A brand-new public swimming pool that can hold up to 300 people is opening to the public at the Halifax Common on Thursday afternoon.

The pool, which is part of the new Halifax Commons Aquatics Facility, is measured at 13,500 square feet and is accompanied by a new multi-purpose room and water plaza with inground fountain sprays and interactive features.

It’s the big day! Our new Halifax Common Aquatics Facility officially opens at 1 p.m. and we couldn’t be more excited! pic.twitter.com/hr3eA5I7Dp — hfxgov (@hfxgov) July 6, 2023

Construction for the project began in April 2022.

According to the city’s website, the swimming area contains a six-foot deep end with roped-off lanes for lap swimmers, aquatic climbing walls, and a barrier-free lift to offer safe entry for users of all abilities.

“The new pool will feature a sloped, beach-style entry,” a release added.

The Halifax Common Aquatics Facility – almost ready to open! #halifax @halifaxnoise pic.twitter.com/ulul3IFI9E — John van Gurp (@jvangurp) June 23, 2023

The new water plaza area, which replaces the Common’s old splash pad, is surrounded by new tables, seating, and benches under a grove of shade trees.

The multi-purpose room, which will operate year-round, can hold up to 75 people and will be used for live music, community gatherings, and recreational programming.

New universal washrooms, change rooms, and public washrooms will be available to all park users.

“This project offers a significant enhancement for urban aquatics, recreational play, entertainment and is an outdoor oasis for residents to enjoy,” a release from the city said.

Residents will be able to find swimming times on the Halifax.ca website.

The city said usage of the swimming facility will be free and on a “first-come, first-serve basis”.