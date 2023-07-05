Mounties ‘urgently’ looking for witnesses in Nanaimo brush fire arson investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo RCMP say they’re looking to speak with key witnesses after arresting a man accused of deliberately setting several brush fires on Tuesday.

Police were called to the area of Northfield Road and the Nanaimo Parkway just before noon to multiple witness reports a man was setting fires on walking trails.

The resulting fires forced the closure of Highway 19 and Northfield Road for more than an hour as fire crews dealt with flames in a number of locations.

On Wednesday, Mounties said they haven’t been able to locate several people who were at the chaotic scene shortly after noon.

Responding officers spoke to at least two adults who pointed out the suspect, including one person who chased after the man and tried to put out a fire.

“Investigators are urgently attempting to locate these witnesses as they may have evidence that is key in supporting charges against the suspect,” R/Const. Gary O’Brien said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.