London Knights select Daniil Ustinkov in 2023 CHL Import Draft

The London Knights called one of the most unique names available in the 2023 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

London selected Daniil Ustinkov with the 46th overall pick.

Just reading his name on the back of his sweater can act as trash talk for his opponents, but Ustinkov has excellent size and a very good set of skills.

Ustinkov is six-feet-three-inches tall and plays defence. He was born in Russia but grew up in Switzerland where he has played for teams in both Zurich and Kusnacht.

He played at three different levels last year spending most of the season with the GCK Lions Under-20 team but playing two games in the second tier Swiss League and five games in the top tier league in Switzerland.

Not bad for a 16-year old.

Daniil Ustinkov can shoot it 🚀 pic.twitter.com/449hye3mfb — London Knights (@LondonKnights) July 5, 2023

Ustinkov will turn 17 near the end of August.

He also had very good showings internationally with the Under-18 and Under-17 Swiss national teams.

Ustinkov had 17 points in 22 games in U-17 events.

His selection gives the Knights three import picks on their protected roster. Ontario Hockey League teams are only allowed to dress two import players in a game.

Ruslan Gazizov has played two seasons with London. He was chosen 12th overall by the Knights in the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

Gazizov had 23 goals and 48 points in 53 games in the regular season and added eight more points for London in their run to the OHL Championship series.

Gazizov’s biggest game of the year came when the Knights honoured Abakar Kazbekov on February 6. Gazizov fell one point shy of the London record for most points in a single game when he scored once and added six assists in a 9-5 Knights victory over the Flint Firebirds.

London also has forward Kasper Halttunen on their import protected list. London drafted Halttunen 41st overall in the 2022 CHL Import Draft. The Helskinki, Finland native was the San Jose Sharks second round pick in this year’s NHL Entry Draft. He was the Knights’ top Import Draft pick in 2022. He spent last year in Finland where he captained the national Under-18 team.

The Knights will open the 2023-24 regular season on Friday, Sept. 29 at Budweiser Gardens against the Niagara IceDogs.