Ukrainian woman shares her culture in Okanagan through food

Perogies, cabbage rolls and borsch are what many of us think of when it comes to Ukrainian food, however those are just three of the many delicacies Tetiana Kopets sells in her new store called Ready to Cook.

Kopets’ store opened on Canada Day, in honour of her new home. She and her family were forced to leave their home in Kyiv during the Russian invasion last year.

“It’s very hard because we never dreamed of living in Canada, our life in Kyiv was incredible,” said Kopets.

Now, she has created a little piece of Ukraine at her shop in Kelowna, where she has hired other Ukrainians.

The storefront at The District shopping mall on Bernard Avenue has been split into two. One half is where people can purchase the ready-made Ukrainian meals. The other is where people can watch the Ukrainian food be made through a glass window.

Behind that glass window the women can speak their language, and listen to Ukrainian music while earning wages to build new lives in Canada.

One of the employees, Olena Roemanova says they have big plans for the business to grow.

“We hope we will have clients like restaurants, maybe wineries, maybe schools,” said Roemanova.

Roemanova says she also hopes they could partner with ski resorts over the winter months as well.

While they build up their client lists, they will continue preparing Ukrainian meals that are ready to be cooked in your home.