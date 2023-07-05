Man charged with indecent act after alleged Burnaby washroom incident

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with an indecent act after allegedly masturbating in the women’s washroom at a Burnaby park.

According to RCMP, a witness called police around 2 p.m. from Rene Memorial Park near Sperling Avenue and Elwell Street. Officers found the 48-year-old suspect and arrested him a few blocks away from the park.

The man has been released on court-ordered conditions, including that he does not visit public parks, public swimming areas, daycare centres, playgrounds or school grounds. He is also not allowed to go to community centres where anyone under the age of 16 may be present.

“It is because of the quick thinking and assistance of the public that we were able to locate and arrest this individual,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in a Wednesday news release.

“We want to remind the public that it’s important to report these types of incidents right away, as this gives us a much better chance of locating suspects and producing more positive outcomes for victims.”

