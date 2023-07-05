Western University kicks off Pride events with concreate beach party

Send this page to someone via email

Western University kicked off its Pride events Wednesday with a ‘concrete beach party’ outside the University Commons Centre.

The ‘Out on the Beach,’ party featured speakers from various Western groups and faculty, the raising of the Pride progress flag and a drag queen performance.

Neisa Long, project associate with Western’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, says the party was the largest turnout they have ever had for their kickoff event.

“We wanted to include different departments, faculty, staffs and make sure we were really honing in all of the resources we have on campus,” said Long.

The kickoff event came just one week after three people were stabbed during a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo. Police have described the incident as a “hate-motivated” attack related to “gender expression and gender identity.”

Story continues below advertisement

Long says the incident at the nearby university is a reminder of why Pride events are still more than just a celebration.

“Continuing to talk about these topics, especially gender-based violence, is super important for us,” said Long. “Pride started as a protest and now we are able to celebrate but we still have to remember that there is still gender-based violence that exists.”

Ahead of raising the Pride progress flag, associate vice-president of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Opiyo Oloya, told the gathered crowd the Waterloo attack served as a reminder that creating safe spaces where everyone can thrive is vital.

“As we raise the Pride flag here today… it is an affirmation that human love triumphs over bigotry, ignorance and hatred,” said Oloya. “We should never be silent when there is oppression against gender, sexual orientation, race and any other form of discrimination.”

View image in full screen The Pride progress was raised Wednesday at Western University. The flag was risen to half-mast following the recent death of a professor. Marshall Healey/980 CFPL

A highlight for many in attendance was a handful of performances by drag queen Zaira Cruz. Making the performances extra special was the fact Cruz’s mother was watching them perform in drag for the first time.

Story continues below advertisement

“It meant the absolute world,” said Cruz. “Having her here, it made me tear up and really feel her support.

“It’s nice to have my university community help me out and cheer everyone on.”

Other Pride events Western will be hosting include workshops with The519 and Delphinium Araya, as well as a Pride Shabbat dinner with a keynote speech from Sheri Krell, administrator for Canada’s first and only 2SLGBTQ+ Jewish overnight camp.

Western Pride will also have a float in the London Pride Parade, scheduled for July 23. Information on all Pride events hosted by Western can be found on their website.