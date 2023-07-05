Woman threatens employees with syringe during Toronto robberies: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with five robberies in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said between November 9 and June 29, officers received reports of five robberies.

Police said the incidents occurred in the areas of Church Street and Carlton Street, Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, Carlaw Avenue and Gerrard Street East, Parliament Street and Winchester Street and Broadview Avenue and Danforth Avenue.

Officers said in each incident, a woman entered a store, selected items and put them into bags she brought with her.

According to police, the woman then allegedly started to exit the store without paying for the items.

Police said the woman would then produce a syringe and threaten employees who approached her.

Officers said on Tuesday, officers arrested a 32-year-old woman.

She has been charged with five counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, one count of disguise with intent and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Officers said the accused was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.