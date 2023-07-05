Menu

World

‘Not my King!’: Protesters in Scotland boo, heckle King Charles

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 3:07 pm
"Not my King!": Crowds boo King Charles ahead of Scottish thanksgiving service.
Anti-monarchist protesters gathered in Scotland on Wednesday to boo, yell and chant “not my King” ahead of King Charles’ thanksgiving service in Edinburgh.

A service of dedication for King Charles and Queen Camilla, as a way to mark the coronation, took place at St Giles’ Cathedral, where Charles was presented with the country’s crown jewels.

Hundreds turned up Wednesday afternoon along the Royal Mile leading to the cathedral with yellow placards, loudly expressing their displeasure with the royal visitors.

Anti-monarchy protesters hold up placards as they gather near St Giles' Cathedral ahead of a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, in Edinburgh on July 5, 2023. Scotland on Wednesday will mark the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication where the The King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland. View image in full screen
Anti-monarchy protesters hold up placards near St Giles’ Cathedral ahead of a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication on Wednesday to mark the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The King is to receive the Honours of Scotland during the service. Danny Lawson / Pool / Getty Images

Police Scotland confirmed that two women, aged 20 and 21, were arrested during the protest for allegedly trying to climb over a safety barrier on the Royal Mile.

The protests took place during Scotland’s Royal Week, or “Holyrood Week,” which marks Charles’ first since becoming King. The occasion will be marked by several celebrations, including a 21-gun salute, a flypast and a procession through the streets of Edinburgh.

One of the groups involved in the demonstrations was Republic, a pressure group campaigning for the abolition of the monarchy.

Republic tweeted Wednesday that its members would protest outside the police department until those arrested were released, and later confirmed that the anti-monarchists were let go from the station with police warnings.

Protester Evie Smith, who lives on the Royal Mile, told SkyNews that while she’s in favour of the monarchy, she wants to see the British Royal Family put more money “back into the country.”

“Some people can’t even afford a Sunday dinner. Others like nurses are also looking for better pay,” she told the outlet.

“I would like to see [the Royals] give significantly more back, as well as all the billionaires.”
Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, Prince William, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles’ Cathedral on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, Prince William, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles’ Cathedral on Wednesday. Jane Barlow / Pool / Getty Images

Grant McKenzie, a member of Republic, told Good Morning Scotland that protesters are upset with the amount of money being spent on pomp and pageantry.

“It’s being forced upon us. We’ve got an unprecedented cost of living crisis,” he said.

“I don’t think the public in the U.K. are particularly interested in their taxpayer money being put towards a parade up and down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh. It’s tone-deaf.

“Of course, people are going to be able to enjoy it if that’s what they want to do. Protests by their very nature are disruptive. We will be making ourselves visible and heard.”

The co-leaders of the Scottish Green Party declined their invitations to the service, and Member of the Scottish Parliament, Patrick Harvie, said that the service is akin to a “Game Of Thrones-style cosplay exercise,” reports Yahoo U.K.

Speaking to a rally outside the Scottish Parliament organized by another group called One Republic, Harvie said, “It is fundamentally at odds with the kind of modern and democratic society we are trying to build here.”

He added afterwards: “I recognize there is going to be disruption when there is a major event on. But let’s think about how a modern, democratic head of state would go about their business in Scotland.

“It wouldn’t have this level of pomp and ceremony and rigmarole.”

Click to play video: 'Coronation renews debate about the monarchy'
Coronation renews debate about the monarchy
