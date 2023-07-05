B.C. man facing court date for allegedly operating canoe while impaired

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man will appear in court two months from now for allegedly operating a canoe while impaired.

Grand Forks RCMP say they were called out to Christina Lake on the afternoon of June 29 after someone reported that there was an intoxicated man in a canoe.

With boating assistance from the Christina Lake Fire Dept., police say they made contact with the 51-year-old local resident but he refused to comply with directions.

“The man eventually made his way to a dock and hid under there for several minutes, again refusing to comply,” police said.

“After several minutes, a police officer was forced to go into the water and bring him out.”

RCMP say the man was taken into custody, where he was investigated for impaired operation of a conveyance — in this case, a canoe.

“The man was released later when he was sober for a court date on September 19, 2023,” police said.

In related news, Grand Forks RCMP were called out to Christina Lake earlier that same day to help a stranded boater.

Police say the man’s Sea-Doo had mechanical issues and he was forced to start a long, 90-minute paddle across the lake.

The man was brought aboard the police boat and his Sea-Doo was towed to shore.

“The visitor from Alberta had all the necessary equipment on board including his life jacket, paddle, and tow rope,” said police, noting the importance of having necessary equipment on board.

“This includes ensuring there are enough life jackets on board for everyone, paddles, tow ropes, bailing bucket, watertight flashlight and sound signalling devices such as a whistle or air horn.”

“The RCMP will have a presence on the water throughout the summer,” said Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

“Officers will be checking boats to make sure the necessary equipment is on board, to check for licenses and registrations, and to make sure there is no alcohol present.”