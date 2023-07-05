Winnipeg cops seek suspect accused of groping woman on bus

Send this page to someone via email

Sex crimes investigators are trying to identify a suspect accused of touching a woman inappropriately while riding Winnipeg Transit.

The incident took place on the morning of June 17 in the St. Vital area. Police said an unknown man sat beside the 19-year-old victim, touched her lower body inappropriately, and followed her off the bus, before heading in a different direction.

Police have released images of the man — who has been described as in his 40s, with short grey hair and an average build — in hopes someone might recognize him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-2987 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).