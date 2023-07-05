Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops seek suspect accused of groping woman on bus

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 10:27 am
Do you recognize this man? Members of the sex crimes unit are hoping to ID him as part of an investigation.
Do you recognize this man? Members of the sex crimes unit are hoping to ID him as part of an investigation. Winnipeg Police Service
Sex crimes investigators are trying to identify a suspect accused of touching a woman inappropriately while riding Winnipeg Transit.

The incident took place on the morning of June 17 in the St. Vital area. Police said an unknown man sat beside the 19-year-old victim, touched her lower body inappropriately, and followed her off the bus, before heading in a different direction.

Police have released images of the man — who has been described as in his 40s, with short grey hair and an average build — in hopes someone might recognize him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-2987 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Sex crimes unit seeks suspect in Winnipeg bus incident, police say
