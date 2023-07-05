Allison Mack released from prison early after serving time for NXIVM crimes

Send this page to someone via email

Allison Mack, the former Smallville actor and member of the cult-like group NXIVM, has been released from prison early, according to U.S. federal records.

Online documents from the Federal Bureau of Prisons claim Mack, 40, was released from prison on Monday.

In 2019, the actor pleaded guilty to several charges including racketeering as part of a sex-trafficking case that publicly revealed Mack as a high-ranking member of NXIVM. She manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for the group’s spiritual leader, Keith Raniere.

In June 2021, Mack was sentenced to three years in prison. She was given a lesser sentence as part of a deal that saw Mack cooperate with investigators to charge Raniere with creating the secret society that branded victims with the cult leader’s initials. Mack would have faced over 17 years in prison.

Mack and her lawyers have not commented publicly on her release.

Before her sentencing in 2021, Mack released a statement publicly apologizing to the victims.

“It is now of paramount importance to me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had,” she wrote. “I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life.”

Mack was one of six people accused of sex trafficking, forced labour, racketeering, wire fraud and other charges to do with their involvement with NXIVM. Prosecutors said Mack recruited young women to join NXIVM under the guise of female mentorship, then forced them to become sexually subservient to Raniere. Many women belonging to NXIVM were severely abused and kept on starvation diets.

Other members of the group included an heiress to the Seagram’s liquor fortune, Clare Bronfman; and a daughter of TV star Catherine Oxenberg of Dynasty fame.

Mack is best known for playing the close friend of Clark Kent, Chloe Sullivan, on the superhero television series Smallville.

Raniere was sentenced in 2020 to 120 years in prison for his conviction on sex-trafficking charges. NXIVM, a New York-based, self-proclaimed “self-help” organization, suspended operations in 2018.

— With files from The Associated Press