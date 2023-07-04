Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Travis Hamonic to two-year, $2.2M contract

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Travis Hamonic on a two-year, US$2.2-million contract.

Hamonic had six goals and 15 assists in 75 games with the Senators’ last season.

The 32-year-old from St. Malo, Man., set a new career high in games played and was second among Senators defencemen in scoring.

Hamonic has 229 points (50 goals, 179 assists) and 715 penalty minutes over 793 career NHL games with the New York Islanders, Calgary, Vancouver and Ottawa.

Internationally, Hamonic helped Canada to a silver medal at the 2010 world junior championship in Saskatoon.

“Travis is a key component of our group,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a release. “He routinely sets a good example for our younger players with work ethic and accountability, his fearlessness and with a determination level that he seems to exceed each time he steps on the ice.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s a leader with strong character and someone we are very pleased to see returning.”