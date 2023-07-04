Menu

Crime

Mounties investigating potential ‘suspicious’ fire in southern Alberta

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 8:41 pm
At 7:38 p.m. on July 1, Three Hills RCMP received a report of a "suspicious male" leaving the area of a fire near Morrin Bridge on Highway 27. View image in full screen
At 7:38 p.m. on July 1, Three Hills RCMP received a report of a "suspicious male" leaving the area of a fire near Morrin Bridge on Highway 27. Three Hills RCMP/Provided
Mounties are investigating a suspicious fire that occurred in southern Alberta on Canada Day.

At 7:38 p.m. on July 1, Three Hills RCMP received a report of a “suspicious male” leaving the area of a fire near Morrin Bridge on Highway 27.

Police said officers arrested a “suspicious male” who was later charged with multiple offences under the Forest and Prairie Protection Act and the Forest and Prairie Protection Regulation, according to a Tuesday afternoon release.

Officers are investigating the incident and the RCMP said it is looking for information regarding the incident.

“Three Hills RCMP would also like to thank motorists and farmers in the area who jumped in to assist with the fire control until the Three Hills Fire Department subdued the fire,” the release said.

Alvin Sayer, 63, of Saskatoon, Sask., was charged with the following:

  • Six counts under the Forest and Prairie Protection Act
  • One count under the Forest and Prairie Protection Regulation
