Family mourns Brampton, Ont. man after suspected impaired collision

When Indumathi Sekar was brought to see the body of her husband she asked him if “this is what you came here for?”

Sekar and her husband Prakash Mariyappan moved to Brampton, Ont., from India less than a year ago, a close friend told Global News. On Monday, Mariyappan died after reportedly being struck at an intersection near his home.

Police said he was struck while riding his bike by a driver who fled the scene. Peel Regional Police said the incident took place around 9:30 a.m. on Monday near Fairlawn Boulevard and Humberwest Parkway.

The driver, who was later arrested, allegedly left the scene of the crash and fled her car on foot, police said. The car was recovered by investigators in the westbound lane of Humberwest Parkway after apparently driving around half-a-kilometre east on the other side of the road.

Mariyappan was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Peel police said on Monday that a woman was in custody for impaired driving and that more charges are likely to be laid.

John Kennedy Francis, a family friend who also moved to Canada from India, told Global News Mariappan had been on his way to a medical appointment.

He said Mariyappan was studying for a language exam and preparing to apply for his permanent residency. He said he had struggled to convince his wife the move was a good idea, but promised her a better life.

“She didn’t want to travel here, he only convinced her to travel here to get (a) better life,” Francis said. “And yesterday when she visited his body, she cried, (saying,) ‘I told you, we need not … come here.”

Mariyappan was transferred to Canada by his employers and worked in the financial sector. He leaves behind his wife and a one-year-old child, his friend said.

‘”They came with a lot of dreams, here to this country but everything is shattered,” Francis added.

A GoFundMe for the family has been set up.

