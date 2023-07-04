Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Strong winds and fallen tree behind death of man, Powerview RCMP say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 5:07 pm
RCMP View image in full screen
Powerview RCMP say a 60-year-old man was found dead in a campground in Manigotagan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP officers are investigating after a man was found dead at a campground in Manigotagan, Man.

Officers with the Powerview branch responded to a report of a sudden death on Monday at approximately 12:20 a.m. They said a thunderstorm, producing strong winds, may have contributed to a large tree falling onto a tent. The two occupants, a male and a female, were sleeping inside.

Officials said nearby campers heard the female occupant calling for help and came to her aid. She was not physically injured.

The 60-year-old male occupant was pronounced dead on the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

