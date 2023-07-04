Strong winds and fallen tree behind death of man, Powerview RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP officers are investigating after a man was found dead at a campground in Manigotagan, Man.

Officers with the Powerview branch responded to a report of a sudden death on Monday at approximately 12:20 a.m. They said a thunderstorm, producing strong winds, may have contributed to a large tree falling onto a tent. The two occupants, a male and a female, were sleeping inside.

Officials said nearby campers heard the female occupant calling for help and came to her aid. She was not physically injured.

The 60-year-old male occupant was pronounced dead on the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.