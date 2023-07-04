Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian, 62, killed in North Okanagan crosswalk collision on Canada Day

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 4:39 pm
File photo of an RCMP patrol vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP patrol vehicle. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A North Okanagan pedestrian died on Canada Day, say police, after being struck by a vehicle.

The collision happened on Saturday, July 1 at around noon, near the intersection of Highway 97A and Canyon Road in Enderby, B.C.

“Frontline officers, along with personnel from the B.C. Ambulance Service, attended the scene of the crash,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Two killed in head-on crash with semi, Manitoba RCMP say'
Two killed in head-on crash with semi, Manitoba RCMP say

“And despite the efforts of bystanders and the B.C. Ambulance Service, the 62-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the victim was from Enderby, adding their initial investigation suggests the northbound vehicle struck him at a marked crosswalk.

“The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 60-year old-man from Vernon, remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators,” said the RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Video shows fiery crash in Vaughan which left one person with serious injuries'
Video shows fiery crash in Vaughan which left one person with serious injuries

Highway 97A was closed in both directions while police investigated.

Trending Now

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Cpl. Tania Finn.

The collision remains under investigation, say police.

Click to play video: '3 people killed, 3 injured in vehicle rollover in southeast Edmonton'
3 people killed, 3 injured in vehicle rollover in southeast Edmonton
RCMPOkanaganTrafficNorth OkanaganEnderbypedestrian hitpedestrian killedvernon north okanagan rcmphighway 97aHighway 97A fatal collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content