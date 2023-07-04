Pedestrian, 62, killed in North Okanagan crosswalk collision on Canada Day

See more sharing options

A North Okanagan pedestrian died on Canada Day, say police, after being struck by a vehicle.

The collision happened on Saturday, July 1 at around noon, near the intersection of Highway 97A and Canyon Road in Enderby, B.C.

“Frontline officers, along with personnel from the B.C. Ambulance Service, attended the scene of the crash,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“And despite the efforts of bystanders and the B.C. Ambulance Service, the 62-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

Police say the victim was from Enderby, adding their initial investigation suggests the northbound vehicle struck him at a marked crosswalk.

“The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 60-year old-man from Vernon, remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators,” said the RCMP.

Highway 97A was closed in both directions while police investigated.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Cpl. Tania Finn.

The collision remains under investigation, say police.