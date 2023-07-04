Two cruisers struck during attempt to apprehend wanted man in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Police Service is looking for a man who fled the scene of a crash involving two police cruisers.

According to the service, officers were patrolling Willow Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday when they came across a vehicle leaving an address.

Investigators say a search of the licence plate on the vehicle revealed that the owner was under house arrest and had breached the conditions of his release.

They say a traffic stop was initiated with one cruiser parked in front of the vehicle and another parked behind it. But the vehicle reversed, striking the back cruiser and then drove forward, hitting the other cruiser. None of the officers were injured.

Investigators say the driver fled the scene on foot. The canine unit was called in but was unable to track the driver down.

A 31-year-old from Guelph is wanted on several charges including dangerous driving, flight from police and failing to stop at a collision.

Anyone with information on the individual and his whereabouts is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.