Canada

1 person taken to hospital after industrial accident in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 3:10 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
One person has been taken to hospital after an industrial accident in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Tuesday at around 1:26 p.m. in the Yonge Street and Cummer Avenue area.

Police said medics and fire personnel were assisting men working on a construction site.

A tweet said there “appears to be ventilation issues with exhaust from machinery,” adding there were “multiple patients.”

Paramedics said a crew was assessing nine patients.

Police said one patient was taken to hospital.

According to police, the province’s Ministry of Labour has been notified.

Officers said to expect delays in the area.

