Massive firework-laden street party erupts in Kingston’s University District

No charges were laid or fines issued following a large street party involving fireworks in Kingston’s University District over the Canada Day weekend.

Kingston police say at least 1,000 people attended a gathering on Aberdeen Street in the early morning hours of July 2. Videos posted to the Instagram account Queensupartylife show fireworks being set off on the street amid a large crowd. The fireworks were set off close to both residential buildings and people, causing many in the crowd to run from the explosives.

Kingston police and bylaw officers, as well as Frontenac Paramedics, have not yet reported injuries from the incident.

Although the use of fireworks is given more leeway on a day like Canada Day, according to Kingston authorities, the fireworks set off in the videos were not sanctioned.

Kingston Fire and Rescue fire inspector Delbert Blakney said fireworks are not allowed within city parks or roadways without a permit, and no permit was requested for that area. He also said that even if a permit was requested, Aberdeen Street would not allow sufficient space for the use of consumer fireworks.

“It is quite disturbing to see fireworks being ignited in a crowded area and it’s surprising there were no serious injuries,” Blakney said.

Also, the Kingston noise bylaw only allows fireworks until 11 p.m. on Canada Day. Bylaw said officers were called to the party on Aberdeen Street at 1:30 a.m. on July 2 for a noise complaint, well past the holiday time limit.

Curtis Smith, director of licensing and enforcement at the city, says by the time bylaw officers arrived, they only recorded one firework. Although this would qualify as a noise bylaw infraction, since there were only two officers on duty near the party, which seemed to be calming down, Smith said they chose not to enter the large crowd.

“In this case, it was probably not prudent for my officers to be going into a crowd of that size without some element of police support,” Smith said.

Kingston police said they were called in by the attending bylaw officers and assisted with monitoring the party until it fizzled out.

Smith added that city enforcement is usually prepared for large gatherings on days like St. Patrick’s Day or Queen’s Homecoming, where it’s customary to see street parties and to have the staffing to try to control the crowd, but it’s unusual to see such large gatherings on Canada Day.

“This is a little bit of a surprise,” he said, noting that by the time the bylaw officers arrived, the party was not posing significant health and safety risks.

He did say what he saw in the video was concerning, though.

“From the very short video that I did observe, it did seem to be a dangerous use of fireworks, which obviously we’re concerned about from a personal health and safety perspective and a fire perspective,” Smith said.

He said enforcement after the fact would be difficult since it’s unclear who was setting off the fireworks. But, he added he will be making a note that the University District’s large parties aren’t necessarily limited to the school year, and will take Sunday’s festivities into account for next Canada Day’s staffing.