Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. police seize loaded gun, fentanyl during downtown arrest

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted July 4, 2023 12:22 pm
Picture of police cruiser baring the words "London Police." View image in full screen
File photo. London Police Cruiser. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man from London, Ont., faces numerous charges after police say they seized a loaded handgun, drugs and cash.

London police say members of the community foot patrol observed a man wearing a balaclava over his face enter the backyard of a residence in the 600-block area of Queen Street at around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

When an occupant of the home approached the officers saying they did not know the man, police confronted the suspect. While speaking with the suspect, police say a satchel the man was holding appeared to have a firearm inside.

After arresting the man, a search yielded a loaded .22 calibre revolver, 10 grams of fentanyl valued at $2,500 and just over $380 in cash.

The 18-year-old London man is facing five-gun related charges and one charge of possession of a schedule one substance for the purposes of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was due to appear in London court on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Canada, U.S. and Mexico looking to combat fentanyl overdose crisis together'
Canada, U.S. and Mexico looking to combat fentanyl overdose crisis together
LondonFentanylLondon OntarioLondon PoliceArrestDrug TraffickingLondon Police Servicelpsloaded guncommunity foot patrolLondon police community foot patrol
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content