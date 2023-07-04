London, Ont. police seize loaded gun, fentanyl during downtown arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A man from London, Ont., faces numerous charges after police say they seized a loaded handgun, drugs and cash.

London police say members of the community foot patrol observed a man wearing a balaclava over his face enter the backyard of a residence in the 600-block area of Queen Street at around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

When an occupant of the home approached the officers saying they did not know the man, police confronted the suspect. While speaking with the suspect, police say a satchel the man was holding appeared to have a firearm inside.

After arresting the man, a search yielded a loaded .22 calibre revolver, 10 grams of fentanyl valued at $2,500 and just over $380 in cash.

The 18-year-old London man is facing five-gun related charges and one charge of possession of a schedule one substance for the purposes of trafficking.

The suspect was due to appear in London court on Tuesday.