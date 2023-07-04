Major structure fire in downtown Vernon, public asked to stay back

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple buildings in Vernon’s downtown have caught fire and the crews battling back flames are asking that the community steer clear of the area as they continue their work.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Vernon Fire Rescue Services started fighting the fire in the 2800 block of 30th Street.

“Multiple structures are fully involved and all available fire resources are on scene,” the city said in a press release.

“Additionally, apparatus and firefighters from the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department are on scene to assist with the response.”

Residents in the Kekuli Centre apartments have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. No additional evacuations have been deemed necessary at this time.

“Residents across the city may experience smoke entering their homes,” the city release reads.

“If this is the case, you’re encouraged to turn off your air conditioning and close your windows until the smoke can clear the area.”

The following roads are closed to traffic and pedestrians (see map below):