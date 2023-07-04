Menu

Fire

Major structure fire in downtown Vernon, public asked to stay back

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 10:15 am
Multiple buildings in Vernon’s downtown have caught fire and the crews battling back flames are asking that the community steer clear of the area as they continue their work.

Around  2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Vernon Fire Rescue Services started fighting the fire in the 2800 block of 30th Street.

“Multiple structures are fully involved and all available fire resources are on scene,” the city said in a press release.

“Additionally, apparatus and firefighters from the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department are on scene to assist with the response.”

Residents in the Kekuli Centre apartments have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. No additional evacuations have been deemed necessary at this time.

“Residents across the city may experience smoke entering their homes,” the city release reads.

“If this is the case, you’re encouraged to turn off your air conditioning and close your windows until the smoke can clear the area.”

The following roads are closed to traffic and pedestrians (see map below):

  • 30th Street between 25th Avenue (Highway 6) and 30th Avenue
  • 29th Street between 28th and 30th Avenues
  • 27A Avenue between Highway 6 and 28th Avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

