Upper Grand District School Board names new superintendent of education

The Upper Grand District School Board has a new superintendent of education.

Peggy Blair will join the board’s executive committee on Sept. 1.

In a news release, the board said Blair comes from the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, where she was responsible for supervised services, including special education, autism and neurodevelopment, and psychological services. She also sits as chair of the minister’s advisory council on special education.

Blair has experience as a teacher, principal, vice-principal, supervisory officer, and coordinator of special education.

She replaces Carlo Zen who is set to retire at the end of the year.