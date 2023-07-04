Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Upper Grand District School Board names new superintendent of education

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 4, 2023 11:52 am
UGDSB new superintendent of education Peggy Blair. View image in full screen
UGDSB new superintendent of education Peggy Blair. UGDSB/submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Upper Grand District School Board has a new superintendent of education.

Peggy Blair will join the board’s executive committee on Sept. 1.

In a news release, the board said Blair comes from the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, where she was responsible for supervised services, including special education, autism and neurodevelopment, and psychological services. She also sits as chair of the minister’s advisory council on special education.

Trending Now

Blair has experience as a teacher, principal, vice-principal, supervisory officer, and coordinator of special education.

She replaces Carlo Zen who is set to retire at the end of the year.

 

More on Canada
Guelph NewsHamilton-Wentworth District School BoardUpper Grand District School BoardUGDSBSuperintendent Of EducationPeggy Blairsupervised services
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content