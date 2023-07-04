Guelph ranks among top 3 safest cities to live in Canada, rental site says

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph has been named as one of the safest places to live in Canada.

Rental housing website Rentola.ca compiled a list of the Safest Canadian Metropolitan Areas and ranks Guelph as third from the top.

It said the only cities that ranked higher were Brantford at No.2 and Barrie at No.1.

Various safety elements of communities are taken into account to compile the list, including police forces, efficient emergency response and more.

“While Barrie boasts the lowest crime rate, the prevalence of violent crimes in this locale significantly impacts its overall safety index. Nonetheless, due to its remarkably high crime detection rate, Barrie can genuinely be regarded as one of the safest areas to reside in, alongside Brantford, Guelph, and Toronto,” the website said.

Other cities on the list include Saint John, N.B., and Lethbridge, Alta. Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge rounds out the top 10.