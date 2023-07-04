‘Classless imbecile’ vandals do $4,000 to Vancouver Island cricket pitch

Send this page to someone via email

Police on Vancouver Island are trying to figure out who caused thousands of dollars in damage to an Oak Bay sports field.

Police were called to Windsor Park on Windsor Road on June 24, where someone had cut and removed multiple sections of artificial turf from a cricket pitch.

The damage is estimated in the ballpark of $4,000.

What’s more, the group that uses the pitch says it facility can’t be used until it undergoes repairs.

“To the classless imbecile or imbeciles who tore up the pitch at Windsor Park last night, remember you will be held to account,” the Victoria and District Cricket Association wrote on Facebook.

The association said it’s offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

Oak Bay police said they do not have any suspects in the vandalism.