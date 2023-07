Send this page to someone via email

A driver has died after potentially suffering a medical episode and crashed into a cyclist in Brampton, Ont., police say.

Around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, police said a driver and cyclist were involved in a crash around The Gore and Fogal roads in Brampton.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries and the driver remained at the scene, Peel Regional Police said. In an update, officers said the driver was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and had died in hospital.