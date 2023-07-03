North Vancouver firefighters train for swiftwater rescue

While many British Columbians have been taking advantage of the summer weather to take a dip, firefighters in North Vancouver have been taking the plunge for another reason.

The District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services is frequently called to conduct dangerous swift-water rescues in the North Shore’s canyons, where swimmers often become injured or overwhelmed.

Over the last month, crews have been getting hands-on training to help ensure they’re prepared for any scenario.

1:56 Man rescued from waters of Lynn Canyon

This weekend, crews were training at the 90-foot pool in Lynn Canyon, an area that has seen scores of rescues and, sadly, multiple deaths over the years — a fact documented in numerous signs posted nearby.

“They mean something. People have lost their lives here,” District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Asst. Chief Chris Byrom told Global News. “It’s important to know what you are getting yourself into, this is an extremely turbulent river and can get you into trouble very quickly.”

Byrom said it was critical for his team to get regular refreshers on their swift-water rescue training, given that they never know when they’ll be called out, or what they’ll find when they arrive.

“With cold water rescue, we have to be fast, efficient with what we do. All of our crews are trained to a certain level, but to keep those training expertise going we have to actually get in the river,” he said.

“We practice all different scenarios from this pool, this is a popular spot, especially when the water drops a little bit more. We’ve installed a ladder to the bottom for people who can’t get out to hold onto until we get there, that’s helped us immensely. But we have our set plays for different areas depending on where the patient is.”

2:03 North Shore Rescue crews kept busy over Victoria Day long weekend

According to the Lifesaving Society there have already been 13 drownings in British Columbia this year, about on track to match the 26 in 2022.

“We think that is 13 to0 many as this is directly preventable,” B.C. and Yukon Branch executive director Leana Grace said.

With the hot weather arriving and holidays here for many, she urged people to stay away from fast moving rivers and to always follow a few key guidelines.

“Please make sure to wear your life jacket, to stay sober while boating and swimming, and to keep your children within arms’ reach,” she said.

Grace added that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many youth are also a few years behind in water safety training, particularly swimming lessons.

0:23 Death at Twin Falls in Lynn Canyon park

“We are seeing more of a demand than ever for swim lessons coming out of the pandemic, we know that some pools and municipalities are struggling with keeping enough swim instructors on the team to be able to deliver those lessons to the families who need it most,” she said.

“We are seeing an increase in the amount of people who are being certified as swim instructors, and we are hoping that is going to help in the long run.”

Back in North Vancouver, Byrom urged people heading out to take a dip in any natural waterways to make sure they’re prepared and to ensure they know what they’re getting into.

“Stay safe, know where you are and what you are doing, talk to the local park rangers, where the water levels are at, know where you are in the park,” he said. “Have somebody with you for sure. The buddy system is the best thing you can do.”