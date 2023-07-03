SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Wildfire northwest of Pemberton remains classified as out of control

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 3, 2023 2:47 pm
The Sessel Mountain wildfire continues to burn near Pemberton and although it is not threatening any structures or roads, it is highly visible to surrounding communities. View image in full screen
The Sessel Mountain wildfire continues to burn near Pemberton and although it is not threatening any structures or roads, it is highly visible to surrounding communities. BC Wildfire Service
B.C. wildfire crews remain on the scene of the Sessel Mountain wildfire near Pemberton.

The wildfire is an estimated 10 hectares and remains classified as out of control.

While it is burning 43 kilometres northwest of Pemberton, the fire is visible to Pemberton, Gold Bridge and the surrounding areas.

BC Wildfire Service said the fire is burning in the vicinity of the Hurley Forest Service Road, but the road is not impacted at this time.

Ground crews initially responded to this wildfire on July 1 with assistance from a helicopter and air tankers, but will now receive a modified response due to the steep terrain in the region.

BC Wildfire Service said the fire will continue to be monitored from the air, assessing for response opportunities and access.

There are currently 104 wildfires burning in the province with four being named a wildfire of note, meaning it is highly visible to nearby communities or is threatening nearby communities and infrastructure.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

