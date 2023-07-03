Girl in serious condition after dog attack in southwest Calgary neighbourhood

See more sharing options

A child suffered serious injuries after she was attacked by two dogs on Canada Day in Bridlewood.

According to Calgary police they received a call at 1:20 p.m. Saturday for a report that a six-year-old girl was attacked by two Rottweilers.

The child suffered severe injuries, and was transported to Alberta Children’s Hospital in serious, and potentially life-threatening condition.

In an email to Global News, City of Calgary bylaw confirmed the dogs have been seized, and the owner has transferred ownership of the animals to the city.

The Bylaw department is currently investigating the matter alongside CPS.