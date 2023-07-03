Menu

Canada

Royal Canadian Navy ships leave Halifax to join NATO in Baltic mission

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 3, 2023 11:55 am
HMCS Summerside sails from its homeport in Halifax as Rear-Admiral Josée Kurtz raises her cap during the departure ceremony for HMCS Summerside and HMCS Shawinigan, in Halifax, Monday, July 3, 2023. HMCS Summerside and Shawinigan are joining Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures as part of Operation REASSURANCE to strengthen security throughout European waters.
HMCS Summerside sails from its homeport in Halifax as Rear-Admiral Josée Kurtz raises her cap during the departure ceremony for HMCS Summerside and HMCS Shawinigan, in Halifax, Monday, July 3, 2023. HMCS Summerside and Shawinigan are joining Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures as part of Operation REASSURANCE to strengthen security throughout European waters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Two Royal Canadian Navy warships sailed out of Halifax harbour today, bound for the Baltic region where they will join a NATO mission aimed at deterring Russian aggression.

The vessels, HMCS Shawinigan and HMCS Summerside, will help NATO forces with mine-hunting and disposal in the North Atlantic as part of Operation Reassurance.

Rear-Admiral Josee Kurtz, commander of Joint Task Force Atlantic, says the deployment signals Canada’s commitment to the 31-country alliance.

The mission marks the first deployment for HMCS Shawinigan as part of Operation Reassurance, and the second full-length deployment for HMCS Summerside.

Both coastal defence vessels are carrying about 45 sailors, and will be deployed for four months.

Canada has sent navy ships to participate in Operation Reassurance since 2014, following Russia’s annexing of Crimea.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2023.

RussiaNATOOperation ReassuranceHMCS ShawiniganHMCS SummersideNATO missiondefence vessel
© 2023 The Canadian Press

