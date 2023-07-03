Menu

Crime

Woman in custody for suspected impaired driving after fatal Brampton hit-and-run

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 3, 2023 12:10 pm
A man has died after a hit-and-run incident was reported in Brampton, Ont., on July 3, 2023. View image in full screen
A man has died after a hit-and-run incident was reported in Brampton, Ont., on July 3, 2023. Global News
A man has died in hospital after he was involved in a Brampton, Ont., hit-and-run, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident took place around 9:30 a.m. near Fairlawn Boulevard and Humberwest Parkway on Monday morning.

A man in his late-20s or early-30s was riding a bike in the area when he was struck by a vehicle, police said. The vehicle allegedly fled the scene.

The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Speaking at the scene, police said they had located the suspect vehicle and arrested its female driver. The woman is in custody for impaired driving, investigators said, and more charges are likely to be laid.

The force’s major collisions bureau is leading the investigation.

