Police found a 19-year-old man was found dead on Saturday and the homicide unit is investigating.

Detectives have identified the man as Fudail Moulvi, and while police are not revealing details about the 19-year-old’s death, the case is under investigation as a homicide.

In particular, police say they are looking for video footage from around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Don Mills Road.

The investigation is ongoing.