Canada

Technical issue cancels N.S.-P.E.I. ferry service shortly after resumption

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 3, 2023 10:15 am
A woman checks her smartphone while aboard the MV Confederation ferry as it crosses the Northumberland Straight between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia on August 26, 2017. View image in full screen
A woman checks her smartphone while aboard the MV Confederation ferry as it crosses the Northumberland Straight between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia on August 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mark Spowart
The ferry service between Nova Scotia and P.E.I. was cancelled Monday, shortly after service resumed again following a mechanical issue last month.

Northumberland Ferries cancelled trips between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., in mid-June due to an issue with the service’s sole vessel, the MV Confederation.

On Saturday, the ferry operator announced service was resuming after the vessel was cleared for safe return to service after a replacement part was installed.

But on Sunday, Northumberland Ferries cancelled trips that afternoon and evening, and all trips scheduled for Monday were also cancelled due to a technical issue.

In an email Monday morning, Northumberland Ferries spokesperson Kelly Williams said the latest technical issue was different from the one that cancelled the service in mid-June.

“The port main engine coupling that was fixed is functioning well. The technical issue is now in the starboard main engine coupling,” she said.

“NFL will advise later today on expected recovering timing.”

The service’s other vessel, the MV Holiday Island, was removed permanently last July after a fire in its engine room forced about 230 passengers off the ship near the Wood Islands terminal.

Northumberland Ferries has previously said another ferry, the MV Saaremaa 1, is currently in drydock in Quebec but is expected to arrive in P.E.I. in early July and enter service by July 15 for peak season.

— with files from The Canadian Press

More on Canada
