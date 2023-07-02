Police seek help in hit-and-run in Central Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for information on a hit-and-run in that sent one man to hospital in unstable condition Friday evening.

Police say a 63-year-old man on a bicycle was crossing Notre Dame Avenue and Isabel Street at a red light when he was hit by a vehicle and thrown onto the road.

The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition but later downgraded to critical but stable condition.

The vehicle involved fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police found an empty but heavily damaged grey 2007 Pontiac G6 in the 100 block of Juno Street. Investigation later revealed four men were seen fleeing the vehicle before it was abandoned.

Investigators are requesting public assistance with information regarding the incident, where the vehicle was travelling before and are asking for dash camera, doorbell/home security, and business surveillance footage in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.