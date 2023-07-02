Menu

Fire

Fire crews respond to four fires Friday night in Winnipeg

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted July 2, 2023 3:55 pm
A Winnipeg fire truck seen in a 2022 photo. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck seen in a 2022 photo. Global News / File
Fire crews were busy on Canada Day, responding to four reports of fires in less than 12 hours.

At 6:30 on July 1 crews went to the Super 8 Motel on Niakwa Road East near the Royal Canadian Mint and took one person to hospital in stable condition. Everyone got out safely and the fire was under control by 6:48.

Nearly two hours later, firefighters went to a different hotel, the Holiday Inn South in the 1300 block of Pembina Highway with reports a smoke alarm went off.

Crews found smoke in the building and made sure the fire was extinguished. No one was hurt.

At 1:40 a.m. on July 2 fire crews went to a duplex in the 300 block of Pacific Avenue and extinguished the fire from inside the building. Paramedics treated two people at the scene and transported one to hospital in stable condition

Two hours later, at 3:48 a.m., fire paramedics went to a fire at a side-by-side in the 100 block of Baylor Avenue in the city’s Fort Richmond neighbourhood.

The fire was extinguished in just under an hour, but a search of the home after yielded a dog and two cats.

Trending Now

The city’s Animal Services Agency responded to assist the pets. One person was transported to hospital in stable condition.

All four fires remain under investigation.

Fire crews respond to Winnipeg’s historic Royal Albert Arms Hotel
House FireWinnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceHotel FireWinnipeg Paramedicwinnipeg firefighterWinnipeg Animal Services Agency
