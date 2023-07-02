Undefeated B.C. Lions and Toronto Argos set to battle Monday

CFL fans have just begun learning Chad Kelly’s name but B.C. Lions defensive back Garry Peters has the book on the 29-year-old quarterback who shot into the spotlight when he came off the bench to lead the Toronto Argonauts to the Grey Cup last November. Kelly is 2-0 as a starter so far this season.

“Me and him went to school together, so that’s my boy,” said Peters, who shared the field at Clemson University with Kelly from 2012-13. But the nephew of Hall of Fame legend Jim Kelly ran into some bumps during his college career.

His path to Toronto’s starting job included stops at East Mississippi Community College and Ole Miss, then a pair of undistinguished NFL stints in Denver and Indianapolis. He signed with the Argos in 2022 and spent most of last season as a backup to McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

“I watched him grow up into a man, to the person he is now,” Peters recalled. “I talked to him every other week, hit him up on (Instagram), just tell him to keep doing what you’re doing. Congrats when he first got to the CFL, and I just kind of briefed him on everything that goes on in the CFL.”

In Toronto on Monday, Kelly’s 2-0 Argonauts and Peters’ 3-0 Lions will go head-to-head in a battle of undefeated teams that sets the CFL’s most prolific offensive team against the league’s stingiest defence.

The offensive side has accounted for 69 of 75 points in Toronto’s first two games. Kelly has led eight touchdown drives in just 27 possessions. He’s also 27-for-46 in the air, good for 502 passing yards with two majors and one interception.

But the Lions’ defence has been virtually impenetrable this season. Ryan Phillips’ group has allowed just 21 points and one touchdown over three games, including a 22-0 shutout win over the Edmonton Elks and a 30-6 road win last week over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at IG Field.

It was an impressive victory over a tough West Division rival. And with a mini-bye week with 10 days between games, the Lions took a few days off before resuming practice Wednesday at their training facility in Surrey, then making the long trek back to Toronto and an inhospitable BMO Field, where they haven’t won since 2019.

“We have to fly across the country and play an undefeated team,” said B.C. coach Rick Campbell following Saturday’s practice. “We’re excited about it, but we know that we’re going to have to play well to beat them.”

Campbell and defensive coordinator Ryan Phillips have been striving to create continuity with their backline roster. With a core group that’s virtually unchanged from last season, that strategy now seems to be paying meaningful dividends.

“It allowed us to start training camp at a higher level,” said Campbell. “So that part’s been good.”

A CFL all-star for the first time in 2022, Peters concurs. “This CFL game has a lot of motion going on,” he said. “So just being able to know what the guy next to you was thinking ahead of time, everyone understands we’ve got veteran guys across the board so we’re able to put plays in a lot faster.

“I kind of feel like we don’t have any weaknesses because everybody understands the game and understands their role on the field.”

Facing his old friend Kelly on Monday adds a little extra spice.

“Playing him in practice is one thing,” Peters said. “But going against him in a real game and actually maybe picking him off or whatever, I know he likes to trash talk. He’s a fired-up guy and I’m a fired-up guy as well. So it’s going to be fun.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2023.