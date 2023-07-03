5 songs you music hear this week: 03 July 2023

Got today off? Great? Here are some fresh song recommendations to keep the long weekend going.

1. X Ambassadors, Friend for Life

Single (Frontside)

Recommended If You Like: Songs that sneak Adam Sandler into the lyrics

This popped into my inbox unexpectedly and with little information or context. All that was said was “X Ambassadors are back. More to come.” Stay tuned, I guess. Meanwhile, how many retro/meta references can you pick out of the lyrics?

2. Scott Helman, every time (drive by)

Single (Warner Music Canada)

RIYL: Vulnerability

Helman has another standalone single and continues his current cummings thing going. (He seems to have abandoned capitalization.) The video features Toronto landmarks where he and his fiancée met, where they broke up, places he had troubles with drugs, where he got help, where he got back together with his fiancée and where they are now.

3. The Hives, Countdown to Shutdown

The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons (Disques Hives)

RIYL: Sharp-dressed Swedes

The Hives will finally get around to releasing a new album on August 11 after a release hiatus that started in 2012. Randy Fitzsimmons never existed, by the way. He’s the imaginary sixth member of the band and the invisible friend who’s credited as the band’s only songwriter. It’s an existential thing, I guess. As for the video, is your office like this?

4. Sierra Pilot, The Thief

Phantom Pains (Independent)

RIYL: Toxic relationship drama

Sierra Pilot has been making stride out of their base in Waterloo, Ontario, with three singles (so far) from a new album due September 15. Know someone with a bad habit of getting into toxic relationships and then living off the ensuing drama? This might work for you.

5. Andre Pettipas and The Giants, Definition of a Dweeb

Under Control (Shoebox Records)

RIYL: Memories of high school horrors

This four-piece from New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, is now up to their third album, some of which was recorded at The Tragically Hip’s Bathhouse studios outside of Kingston. If you had a rough time in high school, this song and video may be a little triggering in a Teenage Dirtbag sort of way.