Crime

Winnipeg suspect arrested in B.C. for November shooting

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted July 2, 2023 1:24 pm
Winnipeg Police Service HQ. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service HQ. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News
Special forces in British Columbia say they’ve arrested a Winnipeg man wanted in connection with a November fatal shooting.

Winnipeg police say in a press release a 20-year-old man fled the province to B.C. after allegedly shooting and killing a man in the 200 block of McDermot Avenue on Nov. 5, 2022.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Tristan James Raynard Asham of Winnipeg.

Police say the shooting happened after the suspect and victim and the respective groups they were with got in a confrontation that turned physical. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the upper body. The two were known to each other.

He was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries.

The suspect allegedly fled to B.C. immediately after the incident and, through investigation, a warrant was issued for his arrest. On June 22 the B.C. Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit arrested him and he was flown back to Winnipeg.

Shiv Austin Harper of Winnipeg is charged with second degree murder and other offences. He remains in custody.

Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg homicideArrest WarrantWinnipeg shootingWinnipeg Homicide UnitBC special forces unit
