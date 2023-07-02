Man charged with 1st-degree murder after daylight stabbing in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto have arrested a 56-year-old man and charged him with first-degree murder after a fatal stabbing in Toronto on Friday.

Toronto police said the stabbing happened before 12:30 p.m. on Friday near Bellamy Road North and Lawrence Avenue East. Police said a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the chest.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Maxim Karyakin from Toronto, was pronounced dead in hospital.

On Sunday, police announced a 56-year-old man had been charged with first-degree murder. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance at the Toronto bail centre on Sunday.

