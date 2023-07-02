Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man charged with 1st-degree murder after daylight stabbing in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 2, 2023 12:35 pm
Man dead after stabbing in Toronto, police say
RELATED: A man is dead after a daylight stabbing in Toronto, police say. The incident occurred in the Bellamy Road North and Lawrence Avenue East area at around 12:20 p.m. on Friday.
Police in Toronto have arrested a 56-year-old man and charged him with first-degree murder after a fatal stabbing in Toronto on Friday.

Toronto police said the stabbing happened before 12:30 p.m. on Friday near Bellamy Road North and Lawrence Avenue East. Police said a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the chest.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Maxim Karyakin from Toronto, was pronounced dead in hospital.

On Sunday, police announced a 56-year-old man had been charged with first-degree murder. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance at the Toronto bail centre on Sunday.

Maxim Karyakin, 30, was named as the man who died on Friday, June 30, 2023.
Maxim Karyakin, 30, was named as the man who died on Friday, June 30, 2023. TPS
