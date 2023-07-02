Menu

Crime

Police arrest man wanted in fatal Toronto stabbing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2023 9:37 am
TORONTO — Police have arrested a suspect wanted in a fatal stabbing in Toronto last month.

On June 25, officers were called to a parking lot in the Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road area for reports of a stabbing.

One man was found at the scene suffering from traumatic injuries, and he was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Ifeanyichukwu Oseke, a student from Nigeria.

Trending Now

On Saturday, July 1, police arrested a suspect in the case.

Twenty-five-year-old Tamar Cupid is charged with second-degree murder.

