Halifax area beach closed because of toxin producing algae bloom in lake

Municipal officials in the Halifax area have closed a popular lakeside beach after the discovery of a toxin-producing blue-green algae bloom.

The beach at Springfield Lake in Middle Sackville closed Saturday.

Blue-green algae naturally occurs in freshwater environments and may grow when weather conditions are calm and warm.

Due to the presence of a possible blue-green algae bloom, Springfield Beach at Springfield Lake in Sackville is closed to swimming until further notice. Details: https://t.co/ekouuzhdwZ pic.twitter.com/v6u1j0Qnqz — hfxgov (@hfxgov) July 1, 2023

Some types of blue-green algae produce toxins, which can pose a risk to pets and people.

Residents are being asked to keep their pets away from the water and to avoid any areas where blue-green algae is visible or in areas that have been closed to swimming.

Municipal officials say anyone coming into contact with blue-green algae or who ingest water containing it may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea — and children and immune-compromised individuals are at a higher risk of getting sick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2023.