Comments

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Halifax area beach closed because of toxin producing algae bloom in lake

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2023 9:20 am
A medium-density bloom of blue-green algae species in Nova Scotia, near the shoreline of a lake. View image in full screen
A medium-density bloom of blue-green algae species in Nova Scotia, near the shoreline of a lake. Department of Environment and Climate Change
Municipal officials in the Halifax area have closed a popular lakeside beach after the discovery of a toxin-producing blue-green algae bloom.

The beach at Springfield Lake in Middle Sackville closed Saturday.

Blue-green algae naturally occurs in freshwater environments and may grow when weather conditions are calm and warm.

Some types of blue-green algae produce toxins, which can pose a risk to pets and people.

Residents are being asked to keep their pets away from the water and to avoid any areas where blue-green algae is visible or in areas that have been closed to swimming.

Municipal officials say anyone coming into contact with blue-green algae or who ingest water containing it may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea — and children and immune-compromised individuals are at a higher risk of getting sick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2023.

BeachBlue-Green AlgaeMiddle SackvilleSpringfield Lakebeach closed blue green algaeblue green algae halifaxhalifax beach closed
© 2023 The Canadian Press

