Canada

Canada Day fireworks show in Kelowna cancelled

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 2, 2023 12:01 am
File photo. Kelowna's fireworks show for Canada Day on July 1, 2023, was cancelled due to the Knox Mountain Park wildfire. View image in full screen
File photo. Kelowna's fireworks show for Canada Day on July 1, 2023, was cancelled due to the Knox Mountain Park wildfire. Global News
The annual Canada Day fireworks show in Kelowna was cancelled just hours before the evening sky was to be lit up

Thousands of people began gathering in the downtown core throughout the day for the popular event.

But around 2 p.m., a wildfire broke out in nearby Knox Mountain Park – a blaze that ultimately derailed the much-anticipated pyrotechnics display.

The city said emergency crews are still on scene at Knox Mountain Park, which remains closed to the public.

“Other community festivities along Kelowna’s waterfront will continue into the evening,” said the city.

“We are disappointed we are not able to produce our annual fireworks event but the safety of first responders, firefighters and affected residents is paramount,” said Renata Mills, executive director of Festivals Kelowna.

“In the community spirit of Canada Day, our hearts are with all those who are helping protect our community and those affected by today’s fire.”

The city said decisions about whether the fireworks show will be rescheduled will be determined in the coming weeks.

The city also issued a reminder that fireworks and campfires are not permitted at any time within city limits.

