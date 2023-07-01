Kelowna Canada Day Fireworks cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP have been telling beachgoers that the Canada Day Fireworks are cancelled.

Thousands of people are down at City Park in anticipation of the festivities.

The City of Kelowna had not made any formal announcement about the fireworks cancellation as of publication at 8 p.m. on July 1.

No reason has been given at this time as to why it has been cancelled. However, the wind may be a factor as well as the Knox Mountain wildfire that was burning in the background of Canada Day festivities in Kelowna.