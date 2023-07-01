Menu

Canada

48 people celebrate first Canada Day as citizens in Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 1, 2023 9:49 pm
Forty-eight people celebrated their first Canada Day as new Canadians at a citizenship ceremony on Saturday.
Forty-eight people celebrated their first Canada Day as new Canadians at a citizenship ceremony on Saturday. Global News
Forty-eight people celebrated their first Canada Day as new Canadians at a citizenship ceremony on Saturday.

The ceremony was held at Heritage Park on Saturday morning and aimed to showcase unity and belonging by welcoming those who just received their Canadian citizenship.

“It’s wonderful. It’s great. It feels like I’m being adopted into a great family,” said Francis Morales, who received his citizenship on Saturday.

“It’s a dream come true. I’ve wanted to be a Canadian citizen for so long,” Endale Tafeta told Global News. Tafeta also received his citizenship on Saturday.

Officiating officer Irene Pfeiffer said many of the people who attended Saturday’s ceremony waited 10 to 12 years to get their citizenship.

Pfeiffer has been officiating citizenship ceremonies for many years and said it never gets old.

“It’s very special that this is happening across Canada,” she told Global News.

“It doesn’t get old because of the smiles of the people. You know, they are better Canadians than I am because they are so happy and grateful to be here.”

