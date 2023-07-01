Antique pistols stolen from Winnipeg shop

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding two antique pistols they say are worth approximately $6,200.

Officers say the guns were stolen from a shop in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas neighbourhood.

The crime happened some time between June 25 and June 28 in the 100 block of Meade Street North, police say.

The pistols are described as a pair of “Roth Kilkeny Flinlock” dueling pistols, are approximately 10 1/2 inches long, are half-stock with horn fore-ends, and have a finger spur on the trigger guards. Each pistol has a single gold barrel band.

The guns are operational, but no ammunition was taken with them.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

