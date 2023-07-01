National pride waning in Alberta more than other provinces: Ipsos poll

A new poll shows that Albertans are 29 per cent less proud to be Canadian than they were five years ago.

According to an Ipsos poll done specifically for Global News, Alberta’s national pride has decreased at a greater rate in recent years than in any other part of the country.

Edmontonian Lynn Howard said she’s feeling less proud to be Canadian than she did five years ago, but still thinks it’s a great place to live.

“I think politics have really impacted how we feel about things,” said Howard. “It’s largely politicized now, and 10-years-ago I don’t think we were like that,” she said. “You might not like your premier and your members of parliament but they come and go. Otherwise, I think we should be happy.”

“You still see Canadians coming out when there’s need, when there’s a disaster and that’s been bred in us all the time,” added Howard’s husband, Bob.

Albertans are less proud to be Canadian than they were five years ago – lower than most other provinces across the country.

“A more negative outlook is acting as an anchor on the attitudes of those in the prairies,” said the poll’s author, Sean Simpson.

“Definitely there’s a more political aspect, too. But the Alberta economy has been struggling for quite some time. Energy transition, climate change — there are maybe even more challenges facing that part of the country.”

The poll also shows that 35 per cent of Albertans would speak positively about Canada to non-Canadians, compared to the highest ranking of 41 per cent from Quebec.

Howard says she still believes Canada is a great country in which to live, despite some shortcomings over the past few years.

“We’re free, our kids can go to school, even though our healthcare is shaky at best, if we go to the hospital or go to your doctor, we still have care.”