Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: July 2023

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 1, 2023 11:12 am
The July 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Jon Biden at Kedleston Beach on Last Mountain Lake.
The July 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Jon Biden at Kedleston Beach on Last Mountain Lake.
Summer is here! People are taking beautiful pictures across the prairies.

We want to see the wonderful photos you capture from all over the province.

Each day, Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer-submitted photo for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

It is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for July:

11
The July 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Jon Biden at Kedleston Beach on Last Mountain Lake.
The July 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Jon Biden at Kedleston Beach on Last Mountain Lake.
PhotographyPhotosGalleryYour Saskatchewan ReginaYour Saskatchewan SaskatoonYour Sasksaskatchewan picturesyour saskatchewan photo
